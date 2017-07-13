Last Full Measure is a brigade scale game of the Battle of Gettysburg.
With only seven pages of rules, it impliments regiments, ranged artillery fire, command, reorganization and revovery, and cavalry charges,
on a 33" x 38" map that includs the East Cavalry Field at a 250 yards per hex scale. The are 832 counters, player-aid card, Order of Arrival card,
Eliminated units card, and a 16 page rule book that includs 4 scenarios, initial strength chart, and terrain effects chart.
The game is offered as "Print and Play" and is free of charge. Everything needed is downloadable from this page; though you will need to be able to view PDF's, and print in color.
The map is in a PDF so it maye be printed in "Poster" mode, or "tiled" on an ordinary printer, or a full-size JPG is provided for plotters that can handle at least a 33 inch print area.
The files are:
Rules 16 pages including rules, scenarios, unit strength table, and terrain effect chart.
Player-aid card 2-sides card with artillery fire table, CRT, sequense of play, stacking limits,
and more.